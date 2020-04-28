



The city manager of Ocean City, Maryland, said the town “intend(s) to offer our normal summer services” for visitors “even if some are altered” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a four-page memo sent to the mayor and city council ahead of a work session Tuesday, City Manager Doug Miller wrote that while there will be changes, they still hope to welcome visitors this summer.

“Based on what we know and admittedly based on what we hope for there will be a Season in 2020 even if different from what we have known in the past,” he wrote.

Miller wrote the town should consider hiring staff based on expected peak visitor counts even if that means they appear over-staffed at the beginning of the season.

Based on Gov. Larry Hogan’s “Roadmap to Recovery” plan, Miller said he hopes some small shops and businesses can reopen in late May or early June. By late June or early July, the town expects some social gatherings to be allowed.

“Our hope is that July 4th will be the new Memorial Day and that the July, August, September portion of the Season will resemble typical Seasons,” the memo reads.

The memo also outlines when services like transit could move to a more normal schedule. Other programs like beach patrol and comfort stations are expected to begin on Memorial Day weekend.

