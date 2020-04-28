Comments
HOWARD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — While the state is waiting to hear what’s next for Maryland schools, Howard County Public Schools announced online graduation ceremonies will be held between June 1 and June 9.
Each high school, as well as Cedar Lane School and Homewood Center, will hold a virtual senior awards ceremony for the Class of 2020.
Every school will host an in-person celebration as well.
The school system said more details will be released once plans are finalized.
