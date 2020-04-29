BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council is trying to close the city’s digital divide and give students the tools to learn online, as more are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The council announced the passage of a bill allowing the city to give emergency funding to expand access to digital devices and the Internet.
The bill ensures every student will have the tools necessary to access online learning when they’re not at school.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Lawmakers said it is needed now more than ever.
“In this moment, if you don’t have a laptop, if you don’t have a digital device and if you don’t have access to the internet, you simply cannot learn. A work packet is not good enough for our kids, our kids deserve a 21st century, excellent education, whether school is physically in or whether it’s out,” said Councilman Zeke Cohen.
The bill was negotiated with the help of Mayor Jack Young, Council President Brandon Scott and Councilman Zeke Cohen.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
this article doesn’t give enough info as to know whether this is feasable in such a short time, as well as the cost. What we need is affordable internet for ALL of us,, seniors and all the families. This is something that should be a state and federal initiatve.