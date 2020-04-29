



There are now over 20,500 cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, and over 950 deaths, according to state numbers released Wednesday morning.

According to the state health department, there are 20,849 cases in the state and 985 people have died of the virus and 93 more people are reported as probable deaths.

There have been 736 cases added since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations continue to rise this week, with 1,645 people hospitalized, 1,060 are in acute care and 585 people are in intensive care.

Throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic, 4,402 people have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

More than 90,000 people have tested negative for the virus, and 1,361 people have been released from isolation.

A ZIP code in Prince George’s County, 20783, has the highest number of cases in one area, with 563 cases.

20783, 563 cases, Prince George’s

20906, 403 cases, Montgomery

20904, 365 cases, Montgomery

20706, 362 cases, Prince George’s

21215, 346 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany: 116 (6)

Anne Arundel:1,662, (75) 8*

Balt City:2,014, (94) 7*

Balt County: 2,740, (104) 14*

Calvert: 142, (8)

Caroline: 69

Carroll: 421, (45)

Cecil: 164, (8)

Charles: 551, (41) 1*

Dorchester: 51, (2)

Frederick:893, (45) 6*

Garrett:4

Harford:371, (6) 7*

Howard:831, (18) 1*

Kent:73, (4)

MoCo:4,152, (218) 24*

PG:5,738, (213) 11*

QA:55, (4)

St. Mary’s:145, (7) 1*

Somerset:21

Talbot:34, (1)

Wash:197, (3)

Wicomico:350,(7)

Worcester:55 (2)

Data not available:(74) 13*



Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by age:

0-9: 256

10-19: 539

20-29: 2,393 (7)

30-39: 3,511 (14) 1*

40-49: 3,696 (24) 2*

50-59: 3,792 (65) 7*

60-69: 2,927 (152) 11*

70-79: 2,035 (234) 12*

80+: 1,700 (413) 49*

Data not available: (76) 11*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African-American (NH): 7,615 (404) 27*

Asian (NH): 434, (36) 3*

White (NH): 4,808, (390) 49*

Hispanic: 3,473 (64) 3*

Other (NH): 747, (17)

Data not available: 3,772, (74) 11*

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by gender:

Female: 11,130 (483) 52*

Male: 9,719 (502) 41*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.