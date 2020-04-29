Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hotel Revival announced this week it will distribute free produce and bagged lunches Saturday to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hotel Revival will be distributing the free produce and bagged lunches between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The produce was donated by Coastal Sunbelt Produce, while the bagged lunches were provided by the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Topside.
The lunches will feature chicken stir fry with rice, a cookie and bottled water.
The hotel is encouraging the community to bring your own bag for the produce to help reduce the impact on the environment.
This is Hotel Revival’s sixth lunch/produce giveaway in six weeks.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.