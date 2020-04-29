NEW YORK (WJZ) — A spokesperson for the NFL said Wednesday that the league is scheduled to start on time despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Brian McCarthy, the Vice President of Communications for the NFL, tweeted:
“[The schedule] should be out by May 9th as we’ve said. Kickoff slated for Sept. 10 and the 101th season concludes with Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021.”
The Ravens are hoping to make a run at the Super Bowl this year after a record-setting regular season in 2019 ended with a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.
Baltimore is sure to have another great defense this year. The team recently drafted linebacker Patrick Queen out of Louisiana State with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Louisiana native joins a stingy Baltimore defense that ranked third in the league in points allowed per-game last season. The team also added free agent defensive ends Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe this offseason.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson also returns after a record-setting MVP season. He will again be joined in the likes of running back Mark Ingram and tight end Mark Andrews. The Ravens also added running back J.K. Dobbins out of Ohio State in the second round of this year’s draft.
