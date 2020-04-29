CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 1,000 Confirmed Deaths From COVID-19 In Maryland, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
By Denise Koch
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — In times of crisis, faith can be very important.

Right now, congregations can’t gather, and many pastors must share their message virtually, and that can be a lonely experience.

One Middle River congregation, however, found a way to show their pastor they are with him in more than just spirit.

Members from Victory Villa Baptist Church collected photos and placed them on the chapel chairs, so that as the pastor shared his message virtually, they would be smiling up at him with love and encouragement.

“That is great,” the pastor said. “That is really, really, really cool.”

