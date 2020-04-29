Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — In times of crisis, faith can be very important.
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — In times of crisis, faith can be very important.
Right now, congregations can’t gather, and many pastors must share their message virtually, and that can be a lonely experience.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
One Middle River congregation, however, found a way to show their pastor they are with him in more than just spirit.
Members from Victory Villa Baptist Church collected photos and placed them on the chapel chairs, so that as the pastor shared his message virtually, they would be smiling up at him with love and encouragement.
“That is great,” the pastor said. “That is really, really, really cool.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.