BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s DPW officials are asking city residents to stay alert and clear debris from storm drains to prevent city streets from flooding during the heavy rains expected Thursday.
The city has not been street sweeping since the coronavirus state of emergency was enacted as many residents are working from home. However, DPW officials said city crews did go around and clear some storm drains ahead of storm.
“If you experience a basement backup of sewage, please call 311 to report it immediately,” a DPW release stated.
“Leaves can become a source of storm inlet blockage. Sweeping leaves and trash from sidewalks, alleys and gutters will keep this material out of the drains. Please do not park on top of storm inlets,” DPW warned. “Trash and loose debris should be secured at all times. Loose material can end up entering and clogging storm drains, leading to flooding. Please secure large items such as trash cans and lawn furniture.”
The city and most of the state is under a flood watch until 10 p.m. Thursday. A coastal flood warning is also in effect and a wind advisories have been issued for south Baltimore, Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore.