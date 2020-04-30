CORONAVIRUS IN MDCOVID-19 Deaths Pass 1K In MD
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMTommy
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There have been 226 cases of coronavirus reported within the Maryland correctional system, and two people have died.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services announced 162 officers, 52 inmates and 12 non-uniformed staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Two inmates have died as a result of the virus.

The Jessup Correctional Institution has been hit the hardest with 22 officers and 17 inmates having tested positive for the coronavirus.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply