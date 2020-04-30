Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There have been 226 cases of coronavirus reported within the Maryland correctional system, and two people have died.
The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services announced 162 officers, 52 inmates and 12 non-uniformed staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two inmates have died as a result of the virus.
The Jessup Correctional Institution has been hit the hardest with 22 officers and 17 inmates having tested positive for the coronavirus.
