



Rain or shine, Rolander Harris looks forward to her weekly delivery from Allison MacKenzie, a box full of fresh produce for free.

“I just thank her so much because it’s so well appreciated for those who can’t get out,” Harris, a patient at Saint Agnes Hospital, said.

It’s all part of a program with the Ascension Saint Agnes Health Institute. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve partnered with Hungry Harvest to personally deliver boxes of produce to patients with underlying health conditions or living in areas identified as food deserts.

“It’s important that they have access to home delivered food so that they can get the healthy nutrition during this time,” MacKenzie, Director of Community Health at Saint Agnes, said.

MacKenzie said their team is made up of both staff members and volunteers, and in total, they’ve delivered more than 500 boxes of fruits and vegetables throughout Maryland.

Harris said she’s a pulmonary patient, and going to the grocery store gives her anxiety.

“I like it because it’s always a surprise,” Harris said. “You never know what’s going to be in there, and then I open it up. I’m like, oh good… this… that…”

“It gives me something to do to find new recipes, and I’m eating healthy,” she added.

The hospital said that this is a free program for their vulnerable patients who sign up, and they plan to keep delivering boxes of produce until this pandemic is over.

