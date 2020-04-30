Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore celebrated a major milestone in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore celebrated a major milestone in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saint Agnes announced a “code happy” Wednesday to celebrate the 100th recovered coronavirus patient being discharged.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The hospital staff formed a human tunnel and cheered as the patient left the building.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.