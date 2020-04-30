CORONAVIRUS IN MDCOVID-19 Deaths Pass 1K In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore celebrated a major milestone in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saint Agnes announced a “code happy” Wednesday to celebrate the 100th recovered coronavirus patient being discharged.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The hospital staff formed a human tunnel and cheered as the patient left the building.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

