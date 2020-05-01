



A group protesting Maryland’s business closures during the coronavirus pandemic has organized another rally for Saturday, May 2 this time starting in Frederick and ending in Salisbury.

Reopen Maryland is planning a “road rally” across the state to protest Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay at home order. They want the governor to reopen the state so that people can get back to work.

“There is no evidence base for stay-home orders. We have not received transparent information about data underlying decisions. Nor has the Governor demonstrated sympathy to his constituents or justified his oppressive measures. This is why we are protesting,” the group posted to its Facebook page.

The group says Gov. Hogan exaggerated numbers when he said Maryland could end up being like New York with the number of cases.

“Claims used to justify restrictive measures, such as the Governor’s statement that we would look “a lot more like New York” by Easter, have been shown to be highly exaggerated,” the group posted. “New cases and new deaths have been trending down for days in Maryland. States such as Georgia, with more cases, more deaths, and fewer tests completed, have announced plans to open for business as of May 1.”

The in-vehicle rally will begin around 10 a.m. at the Frederick Scott Key Mall and then the group will travel along I-70 East to 695 to 97 to 50 and cross the Bay Bridge then down to Salisbury.

They are making a lunch stop along Kent Island.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) is expected to speak at the rally’s closure at The Centre at Salisbury around 2:30 p.m.

The group previously demonstrated in Annapolis on April 18, where most protesters stayed inside their vehicle and followed social distancing rules.

They wanted the state to reopen on May 1. The group says it represents more than 20,000 Marylanders.

