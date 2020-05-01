GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — For the fourth consecutive week, Maryland’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is below $2, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
On Friday, the state’s average gas price was $1.87, down four cents from last week, AAA Mid-Atlantic said. Prices in Annapolis and Baltimore were slightly lower at $1.81 and $1.83 respectively, while prices in the Washington, D.C., suburbs were at $2.02.
The nationwide average is also down this week, reaching $1.77 per gallon.
One year ago, Marylanders were paying an average of $2.82 per gallon.
As more states lift stay-at-home restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus, gas demand will increase and prices are expected to stabilize, AAA Mid-Atlantic said.
