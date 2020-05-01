WASHINGTON (WJZ) — MedStar Health announced it has sent home its 1,000th COVID-19 patient treated at its hospitals.
The patient, a 60-year-old man from Upper Marlboro, earned and emotional send-off after he was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Thursday evening.
Healthcare heroes formed a “clap line” for the man as he was discharged. This is now a tradition at the hospital for patients going home to be with their families.
MedStar Health said the patient checked-in with a high fever, cough, shortness of breath and body aches.
Just five days later, he said he’s feeling good.
Members of his care team said they are thrilled to send the 1,000th patient home, and that these celebrations give them so much strength to keep up the fight against COVID-19.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.