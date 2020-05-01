Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whole Foods announced Thursday that it will begin offering free, disposable masks to customers in all of its stores within the next week in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Whole Foods said if customers don’t already have their own face covering, they will be able to pick up a mask at the entrance of their local store.
Whole Foods also said they are requiring everyone working in their stores to wear a mask.
The chain said they will continue to evaluate how to support their teams and communities, and will continue to roll out measures to protect the health and safety of every person.
There are Whole Foods located in Baltimore at 1001 Fleet Street and 1330 Smith Avenue.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.