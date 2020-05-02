Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Humanities has set up a $500,000 grant fund to help organizations that provide humanities programming get through the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said Friday.
The money comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities, which got money as part of the $2 trillion federal CARES Act, also known as the coronavirus stimulus package.
“The goal of the $500,000 grant fund is to ensure that organizations can continue to provide opportunities for Maryland’s diverse communities to access and engage with public history, cultural heritage, and civic learning,” the organization said in a news release.
Groups can apply for the money through the end of the day on May 11. To learn more, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.