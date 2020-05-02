Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A group of Marylanders opposed to Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders closing non-essential businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic drove from Frederick to Salisbury on Saturday as part of a demonstration calling on the governor to loosen restrictions on the state’s economy.
“Re-Open Maryland” held a similar protest in Annapolis on April 18, driving through the streets near the State House while honking and holding signs.
The group wants the economy back open so people can return to work.
Hogan has said he’s watching the number of hospitalizations and patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 and has a three-stage plan to eliminate some restrictions if those numbers continue to drop.
As of Saturday, the state health department reported 24,473 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,156 deaths.
As of Saturday, the state health department reported 24,473 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,156 deaths.