BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy meal site in Baltimore will temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, City Schools announced Sunday.

City Schools said it will temporarily shutdown the location on Monday, May 4, to follow the proper procedures on cleaning and disinfecting school buildings.

The employee may have had contact with others, according to school officials.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The district said anyone who may have been in contact with staff working at this emergency meal site should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

City Schools said it places the highest priority on the health, safety and well-being of the community while working to support the education and social needs of its families.

Officials said they will notify the community of the date when the meal site at Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy will reopen.

For students and families seeking meals or learning packets, please click right here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

