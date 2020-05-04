



All branches of the military have fitness requirements for their service members, and the Maryland National Guard is no exception. You have to stay fit.

It comes in handy when you’re called up to work a box line, or to put you back into unloading a tractor-trailer full of medical supplies, or even setting up a heavy field hospital tent day or night in all conditions.

“I just feel better overall and I can give more to my community when I feel healthy myself,” said Specialist Lauri Gotte.

“Stay active, by whatever means necessary,” said Sergeant Elise Moore.

These Maryland Guard members teach military-style fitness when they’re not being called up. They contend there is something we can all learn by staying physically fit during these times.

“The more I take care of my health, mindset and physical health, the better I can do my job on a daily basis,” Gotte said.

“And it’s no different here, whether it’s food distribution sites or tactical missions, there’s always a mission and end state that you need a plan in order to achieve,” said Lieutenant Kyle Joyce.

And if your life is not in crisis, maybe now is the time to stop giving yourself a break. Sgt. Elise Moore preaches discipline.

“And if you can try to maintain that, especially when your motivation is gone, because that’s something that is very fleeting, and that would be how you can get through something like this,” Moore said.

Sure, these soldiers are fit, yes these are tough times, but in some way, our challenges these days could be considered universal.

“They are not alone, that’s something we’re all struggling with,” Moore said.

