Comments
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Blood shortages are a critical problem across the region, and the Maryland State Fair and Agricultural Society is helping out.
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Blood shortages are a critical problem across the region, and the Maryland State Fair and Agricultural Society is helping out.
The exhibition hall at the fairgrounds will open for the American Red Cross to hold upcoming appointment-only emergency blood drives.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The drives will be held each Friday in May beginning next week.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.