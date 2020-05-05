Comments
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Healthcare workers and first responders can get a free oil change thanks to some Baltimore-area car dealerships.
On Monday, Antwerpen Automotive Group said it will provide those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic a free oil change and vehicle cleaning at any of its ten dealerships.
All types of vehicles are accepted, and those who qualify did not need to have bought the vehicle from Antwerpen.
