COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Tuesday shows a majority of Americans still don’t feel comfortable dining out or visiting clothing stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The poll found that while 56 percent of Americans feel comfortable going to the grocery store, just 33 percent feel comfortable shopping at a retail clothing store and only 22 percent feel comfortable dining at a sit-down restaurant.
In addition, 38 percent of respondents said they feel the worst of the coronavirus is yet to come, while 31 percent the worst is behind us and 30 percent said the worst is happening now.
Even though some states are beginning to loosen restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, people in states that are beginning to reopen have similar levels of discomfort as those in states with strict guidelines still in place.
Researchers conducted the poll between April 28 and May 3 by calling 1,005 people on cell phones and landlines. Read the full results here.
Researchers conducted the poll between April 28 and May 3 by calling 1,005 people on cell phones and landlines.