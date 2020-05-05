CORONAVIRUS IN MDCOVID-19 Cases Decline For 4th Straight Day In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland looks ahead to reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland have released plans to phase back in worship safely.

Following Gov. Larry Hogan’s guidelines, Baltimore Archbishop William Lori said plans are still being finalized but the first step will be to reopen churches for private prayer, confessions and other religious ceremonies with limited attendance.

The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland is creating a similar plan.

