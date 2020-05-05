Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland looks ahead to reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland have released plans to phase back in worship safely.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland looks ahead to reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland have released plans to phase back in worship safely.
Following Gov. Larry Hogan’s guidelines, Baltimore Archbishop William Lori said plans are still being finalized but the first step will be to reopen churches for private prayer, confessions and other religious ceremonies with limited attendance.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland is creating a similar plan.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.