BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Department of Public Works water billing operations are on track to resume Friday, May 8.
Officials said it is important to note that every customer will not receive a bill on May 8, as water bills are mailed out in cycles by zip codes.
“To protect our DPW staff from COVID-19, we modified our processes to generate bills and provide customer service assistance while accommodating telework arrangements. Water meters have continuously and accurately registered water consumption during the period of billing interruption,” said Acting DPW Director Matthew W. Garbark in a news release.
Set to start arriving this week an “Understanding Your Water Bill” postcard will provide the following information:
Water bills will be larger than the normal amount, covering more than the usual 30-day period.
- Late fees will be waived.
- Water service is not being cut off due to lack of payment
- Customer payment plans and/or water bill assistance are available.
- DPW’s Customer Support and Services Division is available to answer questions and/or provide needed assistance at (410) 396-5398 or by email at dpw.billing@baltimorecity.gov.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.