



More than 28,000 people have gotten the coronavirus in Maryland. For many, the road to survival has been a hard fought battle.

Weeks on a ventilator, Theirrien Clark said his battle with COVID-19 was tough.

“It was tough,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t breathe.”

His, Marcy Miles-Clark, said she stuck to her faith.

“It’s by God’s grace that we made it today,” she said.

When the Johns Hopkins medical team bid farewell, that’s when the tears started to flow.

“When I came off the ventilator, I didn’t know what was going on,” Clark said. “My instinct was to get up and I couldn’t move. It was scary.”

“When he was on a ventilator and he was unconscious, they would let us call in and just

talk to him through the phone,” Myles-Clark said.

There were tears of joy and a celebration for a family who knows this could have been different.

“It’s a homecoming, but it could have been a home-going,” Myles-Clark said. “So that’s why we are extremely grateful.”

It may have be a day late, but this couple is now able to celebrate another year of marriage.

“She wouldn’t let me give up,” Clark said. “So I wasn’t giving up. I was determined.”

During National Nurses Week, the family kept thanking the medical team at Johns Hopkins.

Visitors weren’t allowed in, but Myles-Clark said the team would help them make Zoom calls to see her husband.

