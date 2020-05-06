Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to amplify economic hardships in the community, Wheelabrator Baltimore and City of Refuge are teaming up to provide meals for 250 residents in need.
It’s all part of City of Refuge’s mission to help individuals and families in Baltimore.
The event will be held at City of Refuge between 8:30 a.m. and noon.
Representatives of Wheelabrator Baltimore and City of Refuge will provide meals to hundreds of individuals in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
