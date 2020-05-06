BREAKING:All Maryland Schools Will Remain Closed For Rest Of School Year
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to amplify economic hardships in the community, Wheelabrator Baltimore and City of Refuge are teaming up to provide meals for 250 residents in need.

It’s all part of City of Refuge’s mission to help individuals and families in Baltimore.

The event will be held at City of Refuge between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Representatives of Wheelabrator Baltimore and City of Refuge will provide meals to hundreds of individuals in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

