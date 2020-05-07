BELCAMP, MD. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved a $23,863.17 Emergency Broadband Education Assistance Grant to expand Wi-Fi beyond Harford County Public Library’s 11 locations.
The grant is from the Governor’s Office of Rural Broadband, which provides financial assistance through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
“We are so grateful to Governor Hogan and his team for supporting this grant,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “During the quarantine for the pandemic, we have learned how important it is to have access to the Internet for children to continue their studies, for adults who are working remotely and for entertainment purposes for the entire family. This grant will help the library expand its reach to the community.”
With this grant, Wi-Fi will be expanded by approximately 300 feet at each of the libraries in Harford County and the library estimates the extended Wi-Fi will be available by early June.
Many people with Internet access at home have been accessing the Internet by sitting in the parking lots of libraries around the county.
