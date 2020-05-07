



The NCR trail is a place to get away for many.

“I probably get out here four or five days a week,” Michael Butler, a local runner, said.

Most folks stick to the trail, but stand on the Gunpowder Bridge half a mile north of the trailhead, and most days Marlin Ballard will be off the trail.

Ballard takes out his instruments and plays music on a small island off the trail.

“With the virus, the crisis, I just thought it’s something I could share,” Ballard said. “It’s something I could do that would be somewhat useful.”

Those who go out on the trail said they love to see and hear Ballard play his music.

“I just get a nice smile and laugh as I walk by with my family and stuff,” Olivia Geoghan, a local runner, said. “Which may be hard to come by these days.”

Ballard’s music is a special gift for those who need it must.

