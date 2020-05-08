Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Decrease; Cases Top 30,000
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It doesn’t get much more Baltimore than the annual HONfest, but this year’s event is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day festival was planned for mid-June in Hampden.

Baltimore’s best “Hon” will not be named this year. Instead, organizers want to honor the Hon’s from year’s past.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

They’re encouraging you to dress up and have fun that weekend by posting photos and videos.

The virtual event will be on June 13 and 14.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

