Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are thanking each other.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are thanking each other.
Baltimore County Police Officers and Firefighters showed up to show appreciation for our hospital workers.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The crowd gathered around the main entrance at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center on Friday morning.
The healthcare workers were able to see the show of support.
Officials said it was a morale boost for everyone involved.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.