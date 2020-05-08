Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Decrease; Cases Top 30,000
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are thanking each other.

Baltimore County Police Officers and Firefighters showed up to show appreciation for our hospital workers.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The crowd gathered around the main entrance at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center on Friday morning.

The healthcare workers were able to see the show of support.

Officials said it was a morale boost for everyone involved.

