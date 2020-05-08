BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced Friday that the Baltimore City Department of Public Works is starting to send out water bills again.
The city stopped sending out water bills at the end of March and for all of April amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To protect our DPW staff from COVID-19, we modified our processes to generate bills and provide customer service assistance while accommodating telework arrangements. Water meters have continuously and accurately registered water consumption during the period of billing interruption,” said Acting DPW Director Matthew W. Garbark in a news release.
Officials said it is important to note that every customer will not receive a bill on May 8, as water bills are mailed out in cycles by zip codes.
Water bills will be larger than the normal amount, covering more than the usual 30-day period, officials added.
