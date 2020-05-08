



Areas west of Baltimore including parts of Carroll, Frederick, Howard and Western Maryland will be under a freeze or frost watch in the early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch from midnight to 10 a.m. on May 9 and May 10 for parts of Carroll, Frederick and Howard. A freeze warning was issued for Western Maryland.

#mdwx With an overnight low of 35°, and chillier outside of the "urban islands" we have some concern due to that cold. pic.twitter.com/kWUrjnv0DM — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) May 8, 2020

Sub-freezing temperatures are as low as 31 possible for Saturday and Sunday.

Frost and freeze conditions could impact plants, kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Bring plants indoors if possible.

The cold temperatures are being brought on by a polar vortex.

The polar vortex is a massive whirlwind of frigid air that typically circulates around the Arctic Circle. It tends to sink down into the U.S. a few times each winter. But this past winter it did not — instead, the vortex was unusually strong and stationary, keeping cold air locked far north.

To add insult to injury, an intense storm will develop near New York City Friday night, moving up through New England on Saturday.

The storm may develop into a bomb cyclone as it moves up through the Gulf of Maine, bringing 40-60 mph wind gusts over the Northeast.

A bomb cyclone is defined as a storm in which the barometric pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours. This storm may very well meet that criteria.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.