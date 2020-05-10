Comments
BEAR, Del. (WJZ) — Delaware State Police have identified the man they say fatally shot an Elkton, Maryland, couple at a veterans cemetery in Bear, Delaware, on Friday morning.
BEAR, Del. (WJZ) — Delaware State Police have identified the man they say fatally shot an Elkton, Maryland, couple at a veterans cemetery in Bear, Delaware, on Friday morning.
According to police, Sheldon Francis, 29, of Middletown, Delaware, shot the 85-year-old woman and 86-year-old man while they were visiting the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery just before 10:15 a.m. Friday. The woman died at the scene, while the man died the next day at a hospital.
READ MORE: Maryland Couple, 85 And 86, Die In Delaware Cemetery Shooting
Police found Francis dead around six hours after the shooting in a wooded area near the cemetery. Hours earlier, officers and Francis exchanged gunfire in the area.
It’s unclear if Francis died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from a shot during the earlier gunfire, police said.
Police have not yet released the couples’ names pending family notification.