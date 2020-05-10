Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Flat; Cases Top 32,000
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMMajor Crimes
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bear Delaware, cemetery shooting, Delaware cemetery shooting, Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Sheldon Francis, Talkers


BEAR, Del. (WJZ) — Delaware State Police have identified the man they say fatally shot an Elkton, Maryland, couple at a veterans cemetery in Bear, Delaware, on Friday morning.

According to police, Sheldon Francis, 29, of Middletown, Delaware, shot the 85-year-old woman and 86-year-old man while they were visiting the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery just before 10:15 a.m. Friday. The woman died at the scene, while the man died the next day at a hospital.

A 2009 mugshot of Sheldon Francis, the man police said opened fire at a Delaware veterans cemetery, killing a Maryland couple. Mugshot credit: Delaware State Police. Scene photo credit: CBS Philly

READ MORE: Maryland Couple, 85 And 86, Die In Delaware Cemetery Shooting

Police found Francis dead around six hours after the shooting in a wooded area near the cemetery. Hours earlier, officers and Francis exchanged gunfire in the area.

It’s unclear if Francis died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from a shot during the earlier gunfire, police said.

Police have not yet released the couples’ names pending family notification.

Comments

Leave a Reply