Coronavirus LatestMaryland Sees Largest Drop In Hospitalizations As Total Cases Reach More Than 33K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Price Is Right at Night with RuPaul
    9:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    9:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Home Depot, Local TV, Pasadena, Talkers


PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An employee of a Home Depot store in Pasadena died due to the coronavirus, the company said Monday.

“We’ve lost a wonderful associate and friend, and we’re just heartbroken,” the company said in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Employees at the store are being offered extra paid time off and access to counselors, a spokesperson said.

The employee last worked at the store three weeks ago. No other employees have tested positive.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply