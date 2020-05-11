Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An employee of a Home Depot store in Pasadena died due to the coronavirus, the company said Monday.
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An employee of a Home Depot store in Pasadena died due to the coronavirus, the company said Monday.
“We’ve lost a wonderful associate and friend, and we’re just heartbroken,” the company said in a statement.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Employees at the store are being offered extra paid time off and access to counselors, a spokesperson said.
The employee last worked at the store three weeks ago. No other employees have tested positive.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.