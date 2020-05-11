Comments
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Hollingsworth Manor near Elkton Monday evening due to “heavy police activity.”
The area seeing the activity is near the intersection of Cow Lane and Landing lane in the town of Elkton.
Chopper 13 was over the scene and reported multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police, have responded.
Further details were not immediately available.
WJZ has a crew headed to the scene; stay tuned for updates.