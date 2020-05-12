LATEST70 More Marylanders Die From COVID-19 While Hospitalizations Remain Flat
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While our travel plans are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many attractions have been hosting virtual tours.

But which spot have Marylanders been visiting the most?

According to a new study, it’s the National Aquarium.

The study — conducted by “Frontier Bundles” — looked at the top virtual tours for each state and found that Maryland likes seeing ocean life the most.

You can access the National Aquarium’s virtual tour by clicking here.

