BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is partnering with Amazon in an effort to make sure nobody goes hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’ll be delivering boxes filled with groceries to people who are homebound. This includes anyone who is at a higher medical risk, or who is sick.
Each box will be filled with up to 30 pounds of non-perishable food, and you can get a delivery once a week.
