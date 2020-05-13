BREAKINGGov. Larry Hogan To Lift Maryland's Stay At Home Order Friday Evening
Filed Under:Amazon, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is partnering with Amazon in an effort to make sure nobody goes hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ll be delivering boxes filled with groceries to people who are homebound. This includes anyone who is at a higher medical risk, or who is sick.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Each box will be filled with up to 30 pounds of non-perishable food, and you can get a delivery once a week.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply