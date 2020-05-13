Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The thousands of high school seniors in Harford County will be able to celebrate their graduations in-person at their school but with a twist, Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson said Wednesday.
Between June 8 and June 12, each of the 2,700 graduating seniors will be able to walk across the stage during individual ceremonies, Bulson said.
Schools will reach out to students with information about times and dates.
There will also be a digital commencement ceremony on June 8 at 5 p.m.
