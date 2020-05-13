BREAKINGGov. Larry Hogan To Lift Maryland's Stay At Home Order Friday Evening
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Class of 2020, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Graduation, Harford County Public Schools, Local TV, Talkers


BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The thousands of high school seniors in Harford County will be able to celebrate their graduations in-person at their school but with a twist, Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson said Wednesday.

Between June 8 and June 12, each of the 2,700 graduating seniors will be able to walk across the stage during individual ceremonies, Bulson said.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Schools will reach out to students with information about times and dates.

There will also be a digital commencement ceremony on June 8 at 5 p.m.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply