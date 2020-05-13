CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WJZ) — Officials in Chincoteague, Virginia, plan to allow hotels, motels and campgrounds to reopen Friday with limited capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On its website, the town said hotels, motels, rental agencies, Airbnb rentals and campgrounds will be able to open Friday at a total of 25 percent of capacity.
All hotels and motels will be required to post signs encouraging social distancing and will need to follow CDC cleaning guidelines.
Gyms, pools and hot tubs will not be allowed to reopen.
Beginning on May 22, those businesses can operate at 50 percent capacity; by May 29, they’ll be able to operate at normal capacity, the town said.
The details are dependent on Gov. Ralph Northam moving the state into phase one of its reopening plan.
Another popular beach destination on the Eastern Shore, Ocean City, Maryland, reopened its beaches and boardwalks last weekend, though hotels remain closed for everyone except essential workers.
