BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is asking city leaders to approve a three-month delay in the scheduled increase in water rates amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At a news conference Wednesday morning, Young said he is requesting a delay in the rate hikes from July 1 to October 1.
Young said he has directed the city’s public works and finance departments to come up with a plan for the delay, which will then go to the Board of Estimates for consideration.
Water bills began going out to residents last week after being suspended in March due to the pandemic. The city has set up an emergency COVID-19 discount program for people who can prove they’ve lost their jobs due to the virus.
Water bills began going out to residents last week after being suspended in March due to the pandemic. The city has set up an emergency COVID-19 discount program for people who can prove they've lost their jobs due to the virus.