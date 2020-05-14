Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced Thursday they will honor the Class of 2020 with virtual graduation ceremonies and related events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises made the announcement during a press conference.
“We are currently planning for virtual graduation by school for seniors in the period from June 10 to June 17. But in the meantime, we will be celebrating their success through citywide virtual events like the citywide seniors spirit week everyday next week,” Dr. Santelises said.
Maryland State School Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon announced last week schools would remain closed through the remainder of the academic year due to the pandemic.
Maryland State School Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon announced last week schools would remain closed through the remainder of the academic year due to the pandemic.