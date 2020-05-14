



Numbness and tingling in the feet were the initial symptoms 29-year-old Laura Hager felt when she was initially diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis — or MS for short — nearly 7 years ago.

“It’s different for everybody, but it’s kind of a really scary unknown disease because you never know what’s around the corner as well,” she said.

It’s people like Hager that the National MS Society provides for; from resources to cope with the disease and raising awareness, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they too have had to make adjustments.

“Now more than ever, we have to be there for people living with MS to make sure they can live their best lives and they can be safe in their homes… they can be safe out and about,” Chartese Berry, President of the Greater DC-Maryland National MS Society, said.

All 16 fundraising walks in the Greater Maryland-D.C. region have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a significant loss in revenue for the non-profit organization.

“Almost 20 to 30 percent of our budgeted revenue, we are projecting to have lost, so that is almost a third,” Berry said.

Instead, to keep hosting fundraiser events, walks have been transformed to the virtual space.

Members like Hager have even hosted virtual paint parties, raising money to fund the organization.

She said its important to keep pushing forward during these unprecedented times.

“MS affects so much of my day-to-day life and for my family as well,” Hager said. “It’s important for them to continue supporting organizations like the ms society.”

If you want to catch one of these Facebook Live events for yourself, this Saturday from noon to 1 p.m., Berry will be hosting one on the National MS Society Facebook page.

