



His name is Chris, but most of you know him as DJ Kopec.

Spinning turntables isn’t just a hobby. It’s turned into a godsend.

DJ’ing since the sixth grade, Kopec’s explosive style has gone from just entertaining his kids, to a virtual dance party in March going viral with millions of views.

Days later, he teamed up with Holly Poultry to donate a pound of chicken for every person tuning in. 50,000 pounds helped the United Way big time!

With good tunes comes inspiration. Zach Fine, with Holly Poultry, threw in an extra 10 thousand. As Kopec explains, the party isn’t over.

“Tomorrow is so important,” he said while donning a pair of silver Dre Beats headphones on one ear. One ear is free as he’s tuning music volumes so perfectly.

“It’s for the Baltimore Child Abuse Center brought on by LifeBridge Health in Baltimore, and there’s a huge need for that. We’re focused 100 percent on tomorrow right now, and breaking the million dollar mark.”

$1 million. Saturday night at 7 p.m., Kopec will be in his Ellicott City basement spinning for the Baltimore Child Abuse Center, in coordination with the United Way of Central Maryland.

As the subject turns to Saturday, his headphones come off and a smile encompasses his entire face.

“This has been crazy. We go week to week,” he said. “We start this cycle of music prep, get the show ready, get the logos ready, work with the charity, work with the logistics of food distributing 100,000 pounds of chicken.”

Perhaps the most humbling part of inevitably breaking $1 million and bringing millions of people together is the next statement he gives WJZ.

“We were trying to keep our house a little less stressful and entertain our children and I was like why not share that with my friends and family on Facebook. I just didn’t know my friends and family would become millions of people,” Kopec said.

