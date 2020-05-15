



Some counties in the Maryland are now allowing a limited reopening of certain businesses. One of those jurisdictions is Harford County.

It’s like opening day for some business owners in Bel Air.

“We weren’t expecting to be open just like that,” Kyanne Garrigan, Co-Owner of Full Heart Soul~utions, said. “So we’ve been cleaning and getting everything ready for tomorrow.”

Garrigan’s store on Main Street will be one of the first to reopen after the Gov. Larry Hogan allowed some entities to get back to business, but only with limited capacity.

“I never thought in my life time that we would experience anything like this,” Lisa Brenner, Co-Owner of Full Heart Soul~utions, said. “We are ready to get back and we are going to do our best to keep it safe, keep it clean.”

With 671 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Harford County has not been hit as hard as some of it’s neighbors. That’s why leaders here started loosening restrictions.

“If it makes everybody happy, then I’m good for it,” one resident told WJZ.

Because some other jurisdictions have limitations, there are concerns cases could increase if people leave where they live to go shopping in Harford County.

“Everybody needs it, they’ve been cooped for months,” Debbie Bielski, who owns Bagel Works in Bel Air, said.

She’s been doing curb side for her bagel restaurant and installed a tent in hopes that the governor would’ve allowed outdoor dining. But now, she will have to wait for stage two or three.

“I think that he’s got to allow outdoors seating. I think he’s going to have to do something,” Bielski said.

