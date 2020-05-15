LATESTStay At Home Order Lifted, But What Does That Mean For Where You Live?
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Greatest #StayAtHome Videos
    9:00 PMBravery And Hope: 7 Days On The Front Line
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Howard County Police, Local TV, Speeding, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve been driving with a lead foot during the coronavirus pandemic, you may want to slow down.

With an estimated 45 percent less traffic on the roads as people stay at home, police have noticed an increasing in drivers speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and other dangerous behavior.

Statewide, from March 16, to April 17, 69 percent of speeding violations were for at least 20 miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

Police in Howard County said Friday they will be increasing patrols.

Comments

Leave a Reply