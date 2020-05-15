Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve been driving with a lead foot during the coronavirus pandemic, you may want to slow down.
With an estimated 45 percent less traffic on the roads as people stay at home, police have noticed an increasing in drivers speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and other dangerous behavior.
Statewide, from March 16, to April 17, 69 percent of speeding violations were for at least 20 miles-per-hour over the speed limit.
Police in Howard County said Friday they will be increasing patrols.