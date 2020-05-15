Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The beaches and boardwalks are open in Ocean City, Maryland and recently the beach town also is allowing rentals and lodging, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues — there will be some changes to how your beach weekend may go.
Maryland’s stay at home order will be lifted as of 5 p.m. and with summer-like temperatures expected this weekend, crowds could gather in the beach town.
In a post on Facebook, the town of Ocean City is reminding visitors of a few things before the come into town.
- The beach and boardwalk are open for both relaxation and lounging or exercise.
- Restaurants are permitted to serve carry-out or delivery only
- Retail stores will be open with limited capacity
- Everyone should practice social distancing and avoid groups of more than 10 people.
- Bring your masks. Although not required in public, they are recommended. However, they may be required inside stores and restaurants.
Visitors should also expect to wait in lines.
The first weekend the boardwalk reopened there was a large line outside Thrasher’s.
If crowds come into town, longer waits may be expected. So bring your patience to the beach!
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.