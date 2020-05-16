COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Baltimore man in Columbia earlier this month, police in Howard County said Friday.
Jerome Tyrell Thomas was arrested at a motel in Annapolis. The Howard County Police Department said he was wanted in the May 1 shooting that left 24-year-old Anthony Tayvon McNeil dead.
Police said officers responded to the area of Governor Warfield Parkway and Twin Rivers Road near The Mall in Columbia around 12:15 a.m. for a report of a fight and shots fired. When they arrived, they found McNeil in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
McNeil was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Thomas is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and gun charges, police said.
Police believe the shooting is related to an earlier argument between acquaintances of Thomas and McNeil.
An investigation is ongoing.