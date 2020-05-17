Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A person tried to light a car on fire outside a hotel in Aberdeen Sunday morning, the state fire marshal’s office said.
An employee at the Hilton Garden Inn in the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road told officials they saw a person pour gas on a 2002 Hyundai Sonata that was parked in the hotel’s rear lot. The person reportedly fled the scene before any fire started.
Officials said no damage was reported and no arrests have been made.
It’s unclear if the incident is related to an arson at a home on the other side of town around midnight that caused $50,000 worth of damage.
Anyone with information should call the fire marshal’s office.