COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Columbia Saturday evening, police said.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on a ramp from Route 175 west to northbound Route 29. The Howard County Police Department said the operator of a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle lost control of the bike and hit a guardrail.
Both the operator and the passenger were ejected. The operator, Jamie Charles Zavala, 33, of Glen Burnie, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. The passenger, Kristen Renee Snyder, 26, of Elkton, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.