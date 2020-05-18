



There are more than 39,500 coronavirus cases and over 1,900 deaths reported in Maryland, according to new state data.

The total number of cases is 39,762 as of Monday morning. Throughout the course of the pandemic, 1,903 Marylanders have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19 and another 120 people are considered probable deaths, officials say. The state added 958 cases since Sunday morning.

The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 1,460 to 1,447 since Sunday, continuing the downward trend of hospitalizations in the state. Of those hospitalized, 555 people are in intensive care and 892 people are in acute care.

COVID hospitalizations in Maryland continue to generally decline. https://t.co/DBlo6aO4gM pic.twitter.com/EEAea0k5AN — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) May 18, 2020

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here are the top 10 zip codes with COVID-19 cases in Maryland:



20783, 1,429 cases, Prince George’s

20906, 847 cases, Montgomery

20706, 783 cases, Prince George’s

20902, 759 cases, Montgomery

20904, 655 cases, Montgomery

20784, 655 cases, Prince George’s

21224, 634 cases, Baltimore City/Baltimore

20782, 633 cases, Prince George’s

20903, 572 cases, Montgomery

21215, 532 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City



Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany:164 (14)

AA:2,893, (134) 8*

BaltCity:3,830, (200) 8*

BaltCo:4,749, (237) 18*

Calvert:245, (12) 1*

Caroline:200

Carroll:703, (68)

Cecil:318, (17)

Charles:867, (60) 2*

Dorchester:122, (2)

Frederick:1,460, (83) 7*

Garrett:7

Harford:695, (31) 3*

Howard:1,416, (42) 3*

Kent:140, (14)

MoCo:8,417, (442) 38*

PG:11,608, (415) 21*

Queen Anne’s:129, (10)

St. Mary’s:326, (11)

Somerset:61

Talbot:68, (1)

Washington:343, (8)

Wicomico:837, (21)

Worcester:164 (5) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 811

10-19: 1,549

20-29: 5,279 (10) 1*

30-39: 7,266 (23) 3*

40-49: 7,135 (51) 4*

50-59: 6,605 (126) 10*

60-69: 4,834 (302) 12*

70-79: 3,244 (465) 15*

80+: 3,039 (852) 65*

Data not available: (74) 10*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 20,706 (940) 66*

Male: 19,056 (963) 54*

Here is a breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity (deaths) across the state:

African-American (NH): 12,220 (792) 39*

Asian (NH): 770, (68) 6*

White (NH): 8,180, (785) 56*

Hispanic: 9,196 (156) 7*

Other (NH): 1,888, (24) 2*

Data not available: 7,508, (78) 10*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.